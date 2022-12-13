Boat Fix announces partnership with Markel policyholders

Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides a combination of remote monitoring, GPS tracking, geofencing and 24/7 live customer support, announced it has been selected as an approved tracking provider for Markel policyholders.

Under the collaboration, all new boat rental customers insured by Markel may subscribe for the Boat Fix service and will receive its monitoring and tracking device at no additional cost as well as premium savings. Rental fleet policyholders that have already installed the device and subscribed to Boat Fix services may be eligible for a discount at renewal. These savings may also available for boat club fleets.



“We know how difficult it can be to obtain boat insurance, especially for larger vessels with more than two outboards in high-theft markets like Florida,” said Alastair Crawford, Founder, Boat Fix. “We are very pleased that Markel has selected Boat Fix as its preferred tracking solution. We are confident that our data, service and technology will not only protect the boat owners, but also Markel’s investment.”



“We are delighted to introduce Boat Fix to our customers,” said Tom Conroy, Managing Director, Marine – Personal Lines. “The Boat Fix solution has numerous benefits for boat owners and Markel.”