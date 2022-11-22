ICOMIA launches updated distributors’ guide

The comprehensive ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations) International Distributors' Guide has been updated and enhanced to improve the ability of ICOMIA Member Associations to assist their members in the development of international distribution networks.

The updated guide was introduced to the global marine industry at METSTRADE 2022 last week. It will be available to members of the 37 marine industry associations around the world that are affiliated with ICOMIA. Key enhancements include new sections on product marketing and on the use of social media networks to support development of distribution networks.

The updated Distributors' Guide was authored by Barrow International in the UK and by USA-based marine products distribution network development and marketing firm Home Port Global.