Georgia Senator’s Office, business leaders visit Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities

Last month Kristin Fulford, Director of Outreach in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), along with local city councilman Rodrick Smith and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth, visited the Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities in Nashville, Georgia.

Led by Mike Fafard, Senior VP of Manufacturing and Engineering, the tour showcased the combined 1.2 million square foot manufacturing facility and highlighted Chaparral’s impact on the South Georgia region, with over 950 employees.

During the visit, attendees had the opportunity to meet with company leadership, tour the plants, and learn more about company operations while discussing a number of legislative priorities for the recreational boating industry.

“Thank you to Kristin, Councilman Smith, and Richard for taking the time to visit our facility. We appreciate their commitment to learning more about our industry and the financial impact it has not only in our region but the entire state,” said Ann Baldree, Senior Vice President, Chaparral Boats. “We look forward to working with these individuals and thank Senator Warnock for being a member of the Boating Caucus.”

Senator Raphael Warnock joined the Congressional Boating Caucus, an informal, bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and Representatives formed to advocate on behalf of the recreational boating industry, last Spring.

For additional questions or if you are interested in scheduling a facility visit with state legislators, members of Congress, or their respective staff members, please contact NMMA manager of Southeast policy and engagement, Ben Murray, at bmurray@nmma.org