OneWater acquires Taylor Marine Centers

OneWater Marine Inc. has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Taylor Marine Centers, which will further expand the Company’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. The transaction is expected to close in the next 90 days.

“Taylor Marine Centers is another great addition to the OneWater family. This acquisition complements our recent acquisition of Norfolk Marine as we continue to expand our geographic presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. and integrate high-performing dealerships into our successful portfolio,” said Austin Singleton, CEO for OneWater. “The Van Rees family and crew at Taylor Marine Centers have an award-winning history of providing a premier selection of boating brands and best-in-class customer service, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand their offering and exceed customer expectations.”

Dirk Van Rees, co-owner of Taylor Marine Centers, said, “We are thrilled to be joining the OneWater family. Our philosophy has always been to sell only the highest quality product, price competitively, and provide the highest level of customer satisfaction. With OneWater’s resources and expertise at our backs, we look forward to elevating our offering that keeps so many of our customers coming back.”