Suntex acquires The Wharf in Marathon

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) has announced the acquisition of The Wharf in Marathon in the Florida Keys and, after a significant investment, will re-launch the property as Ocean View Marina. The new acquisition establishes a significant foothold for Suntex in the Keys following the purchases of Faro Blanco, Caloosa Cove and Garrison Bight within the past year.

The property features the newest dry storage facility in the Florida Keys, developed in 2021. After construction is complete, Ocean View Marina will be a full-service marina, offering access to a fuel dock, boat rentals, a ship’s store and 165 racks with dry storage for up to 40-foot boats in two dry storage barns that are each covered on three sides.

“In just the short year that we’ve owned Faro Blanco, we’ve seen the incredible draw of this region and when we got the opportunity to acquire the facility a mile down the road, we had to take it,” said David Filler, Investments Partner, Suntex Marinas. “We are looking forward to taking the reins and completing the construction.”

“We are committed to acquiring select locations with tremendous potential to offer guests once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “We are excited for the opportunity to transform Ocean View into a boater’s preferred marina.”