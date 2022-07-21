Home > News > Suppliers/Aftermarket > NMEA announces schedule for conference and expo

NMEA announces schedule for conference and expo

July 21, 2022

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced the schedule for the International Marine Electronics Conference & Expo at the Sheraton Park Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., October 3-7. The trade-only event focused exclusively on marine electronics is five days of manufacturer training, technical sessions, installer certification classes, a manufacturer product expo, awards and networking with decision makers in the marine electronics industry.

Manufacturers offering technical training sessions include:

Actisense, Airmar, B&G, Cobham, Flir, Furuno, Garmin, GOST, Intellian, IRIS, KVH, Lowrance, Maretron, Nobeltec, Omnisense, Raymarine, Seatronx, Simrad , SI-TEX, Wave WiFi.

In addition, training for Basic and Advanced Marine Electronics Installer and NMEA 2000 Installer certifications are available for a separate registration fee.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings host the education sessions, which are followed by a buffet lunch and the manufacturer expo hall, which is open from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. A sponsored reception highlights both days of the exposition. Below is the lineup of education sessions:

  • Email Marketing, Google Business, and Social Media - Presenter - Sean Chapman, Navico
  • Hands-on Connectors - Presenter - Kevin Boughton, Midcoast Marine Electronics
  • Specialty Diagnostic Tools - Presenter - Kevin Boughton, Midcoast Marine Electronics
  • Commercial Sonar Panel - Moderator - Steve Katz, Steve's Marine Service. Panelists - Atlantic Marine Electronics, Furuno, Simrad, SI-TEX
  • Selling Safety with Marine Electronics - Presenter - John Barry, Technical Marine Support
  • Get Familiar with OneNet - Presenter - Mark Oslund, NMEA Director of Standards
  • Modernizing AIS - Presenter - Brian Tetreault, Army Corps of Engineers
  • Space and the Future of Satellite Communications - Presenter - Blad Stavropoulos, Intellian
  • Engage with your local trade school - Presenter - Anne Avery, Skagit Valley College

