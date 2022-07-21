NMEA announces schedule for conference and expo

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced the schedule for the International Marine Electronics Conference & Expo at the Sheraton Park Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., October 3-7. The trade-only event focused exclusively on marine electronics is five days of manufacturer training, technical sessions, installer certification classes, a manufacturer product expo, awards and networking with decision makers in the marine electronics industry.

Manufacturers offering technical training sessions include:

Actisense, Airmar, B&G, Cobham, Flir, Furuno, Garmin, GOST, Intellian, IRIS, KVH, Lowrance, Maretron, Nobeltec, Omnisense, Raymarine, Seatronx, Simrad , SI-TEX, Wave WiFi.

In addition, training for Basic and Advanced Marine Electronics Installer and NMEA 2000 Installer certifications are available for a separate registration fee.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings host the education sessions, which are followed by a buffet lunch and the manufacturer expo hall, which is open from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. A sponsored reception highlights both days of the exposition. Below is the lineup of education sessions: