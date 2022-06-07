Dockmate names new national sales manager

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote-control systems for yachts, announced it has hired Chris Myers as national sales manager to better service its customers throughout the United States. In his new role, Myers is tasked with directing the Dockmate team of inside and outside sales representatives across the United States and growing and supporting Dockmate’s dealer network.



A lifelong boater and avid offshore and nearshore angler, Myers has been working professionally in the marine industry for nearly 20 years. He has been involved in all aspects including boatbuilding, products, manufacturing, sales and finance. Myers began his career with Buddy Davis Yachts, notable past positions include an appointment with Seakeeper, Finance Director at Galati Yachts, National Sales Manager for Lumishore, and most recently Business Manager for MarineMax.



“Managing sales in the United States is a big undertaking and one that takes the knowledge we know Chris will bring to this position,” said Marc Curreri, CEO, Dockmate US. “We look forward to drawing from his broad expertise and are confident he will be an excellent representative of the brand.”



“Dockmate is a terrific organization,” said Myers. “The products we produce are engineered to the highest standard and our customer and dealer support is world class. The collaboration between our team is like none I’ve been a part of. I’m looking forward to helping lead and contribute to the growth of the Dockmate brand and help drive the overall awareness of this industry sector.”



Based in Miami, Myers has been living in South Florida for many years with his wife and is currently refitting a classic 18-foot Maverick flats boat that has been in his family for 25 years.



