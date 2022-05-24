Power Lodge acquires Miller Marine

Miller Marine of Saint Cloud, MN is under new ownership. The dealership was purchased by Power Lodge of Minnesota, owned and operated by Tom Dehn, a 35-year veteran in the recreational sales industry.

Miller Marine has grown to become one of the largest single-point boat dealerships. They are the world’s No. 1 seller of high-performance boats from Bennington. In 2021, Miller Marine was named the No. 1

Yamaha Outboard dealer in the United States.

Dehn’s power sports career has humble roots in a two-stall Quonset on his family farm in Dayton, Minnesota. Since 1990, Power Lodge has expanded into four dealership locations, selling and servicing a combination of marine and power sports equipment across all of Minnesota and SW Florida.

Miller Marine and Power Lodge will carry the full line of Bennington high-performance pontoons, a subsidiary of Polaris Industries, going forward. As a longtime Polaris dealer and enthusiast, Dehn is looking forward to providing customers with the best products in the industry at the most competitive prices, all under one roof.

Dehn also announced the retention of the entire Miller Marine staff, as they have been a vital part of the dealership’s incredible growth. Dehn and the Miller team are looking forward to maintaining and exceeding the high level of customer satisfaction that has set them apart in the marine and powersports industries.