ProSpec appoints Ray Mills regional sales manager

ProSpec Electronics has hired Ray Mills as its eastern regional sales manager. In his new role, Mills is responsible for forecasting and growing OEM and aftermarket sales within the Mid Atlantic, Mississippi Valley, and Southeast regions. Leveraging industry trends and customer feedback, he contributes to new product development. Managing and training independent sales reps within his territory, he assists with ProSpec's marketing and trade show efforts.

Mills comes to ProSpec with a history in marine and RV aftermarket and component sales. Most recently he was regional sales manager at Lippert. Prior, Mills worked for BRP/Evinrude and Land 'N' Sea Distributing, both in sales management roles.

"Ray's background and experience are impressive," said Josh Berry, VP of sales and marketing. "He has many connections within the industries we serve and we're looking forward to his leadership as he expands our market share."