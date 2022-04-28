Boatyard integrates with Lightspeed

Boatyard, the first customer experience platform designed for the marine industry, has announced a new integration with Lightspeed, an industry dealership management system. This new data partnership allows Lightspeed dealers to connect their operational processes with Boatyard’s customer communication tools.

Nathan Heber, founder and CEO of Boatyard, comments, “Boatyard is on a mission is to make boating easy by transforming the customer experience for boat owners. By integrating with a market leader like Lightspeed, we empower our dealers to deliver remarkable customer experiences without the need to duplicate data entry between the two platforms. We want to help dealers make the most of Lightspeed by adding our suite of customer experience tools to their existing Dealer Management System.”

By integrating Lightspeed with Boatyard, dealers can:

• Digitally receive and manage service requests

• Streamline and automate customer communications

• Reduce accounts receivable with Boatyard’s digital estimate, invoice, and payment features

• Utilize Boatyard’s photo and video sharing tools