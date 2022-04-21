AMI Conference and Expo posts call for proposals

Association of Marina Industries

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, formerly the International Marina & Boatyard Conference or IMBC, has posted a Call for Proposals on its website and social media accounts. Deadline for submitting proposals for consideration is June 1, 2022. The AMI Conference & Expo is scheduled for January 30 – February 1, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The AMI team is looking for breakout and workshop topics relevant to the business of marinas and boatyards, from operations to management, for its all-industry audience of Certified Marina Managers (CMMs) and Certified Marina Operators (CMOs), as well as marina designers, engineers, sales professionals, and staff. Topics will target entry-level staff to senior and executive management.

This year the conference will provide dedicated tracks on Leadership Skills; Human Resources Management and Professional Development; Design & Engineering; and Marina & Boatyard Operations. Overall, the AMI Conference & Expo hosts approximately 25 sessions, including two Keynote Addresses, and hosts over 900 attendees and exhibitors. The AMI Conference & Expo is open to all industry professionals.

Please visit the AMI Conference & Expo website or https://marinaassociation.org/callforproposals to submit your presentation.