Boating Industry seeks input on women’s initiatives the marine industry

Boating Industry has a long history of supporting and promoting women in the marine industry.

As an original sponsor of the “Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year” award and founder of the annual “Women Making Waves” national awards program, we seek continued opportunities to recognize the outstanding achievements of women throughout the marine industry.

For the past few years, Boating Industry has worked to bring greater recognition and professional development opportunities for women by hosting professional development programming at our ELEVATE SUMMIT. We have organized two panels featuring leading women in the industry to share their insights and best practices, as well as hosting a VIP “Women Making Waves” reception to celebrate women at the 2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT. All of these events have been well received by those in attendance.

We would like your feedback on several issues and opportunities to help us in the consideration and development of future support and programming opportunities.

Click here to take the survey.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this women’s survey.