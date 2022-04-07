The Limestone Boat Company announces over 51% increase in Q1 2022 production

The Limestone Boat Company, owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats, announced unit production improvements at its Tennessee-based boat manufacturing facility for Q1 2022.

The Limestone Boat Company Unit Production increased more than 51% in Q1 2022 compared with Q4 2021, confirming a positive trajectory for the 2022 calendar year.

“Production capacity on the highly sought after, high margin Aquasport 2300CC & 2500CC Center Console models is on schedule to double in Q3 providing dealers the ability to tap into the unprecedented consumer demand for this segment,” said The Limestone Boat Company CEO Scott Hanson. “We continue to see strong demand for our products and are focused on increasing our monthly production to meet the Company’s large order backlog.”

Production and shipments are expected to continue to grow at a rate of one-half boat per week per month, resulting in a further doubling of weekly shipments through year end.