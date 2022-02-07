Valhalla Boatworks announces all-new V-55 center console

Valhalla Boatworks has announced the all-new Valhalla 55 center console, the largest resin-infused center console of its kind.

“There will be nothing like it,” said Viking Yachts President and CEO Pat Healey, who broke the news at the Viking Yachts & Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show at the Viking Yacht Service Center. “We’re setting a new standard by bringing together the qualities of a large center console and a luxury sportfishing yacht.”

Valhalla Boatworks (VBW), owned and operated by Viking Yachts, burst onto the scene in 2019 with the premiere of the first three V Series center consoles – the V-33, V-37 and V-41. The Valhalla 46 followed 18 months later, and now comes the Valhalla 55 – another milestone in the evolution of the flourishing brand.

The V-55 combines the speed, maneuverability, 360-degree on-deck access and convenience of an outboard-powered center console with the engineering, accommodations and conveniences of a Viking convertible. The V-55’s overall size – particularly its 15-foot 6-inch beam – allows for more fuel capacity, cockpit space, on-deck seating and interior living accommodations than any other center console in its class.

“We’re providing all the strengths of our Valhalla design – everything from the style and aesthetics to the ride quality and fishability – in a center console large enough to accommodate a private stateroom, head with separate shower and overnighting space for additional crew,” said Viking Design Manager David Wilson. “We wanted to give our owners the ability to spend more time on board with family and friends – to go farther, stay longer and bring along more guests.”

The V-55 will serve a variety of roles – offshore tournament contender, high-performance sport yacht, fish-and-cruise express or tender to a Viking or superyacht. Quadruple or quintet Mercury 7.6-liter V12 600-hp Verado outboards power the new Valhalla.

Advertisement

"The boat was designed and engineered for these engines,” said Viking Vice President of Design and Engineering Lonni Rutt. "We developed a transom and structure to support the weight and horsepower. We prepared for – and are working with – the technology rather than adapting to it.”

The Valhalla 55 holds a total of 1,200 gallons of standard fuel – that’s 200 to 300 gallons more than competing models. The boat is also engineered with an electrically operated fuel management system, providing increased reliability and utility by allowing each engine to draw from designated fuel tanks.

The Valhalla 55 rides on the patented Stepped-V Ventilated Tunnel (SVVT) from Michael Peters Yacht Design.

“We’ve seen great performance with the other V Series models in all aspects – from excellent ride quality and efficiency to maneuverability and helm visibility,” Wilson said of the double-stepped, deep-V running surface. “The V-55 is the largest center console on the market to utilize what we believe is the most advanced and effective stepped-hull design currently available.”

The new Valhalla is also the largest resin-infused center console of its kind. And like a Viking sportfisher, the hull is being manufactured with fiberglass and carbon fiber/E-glass hybrid fabrics for optimal strength and weight savings. The structural stringer grid, deck, liners and hardtop are also resin-infused. The stringer grid has been engineered for the installation of a gyro stabilizer and is accessible through a watertight cockpit sole hatch.

Construction of hull No. 1 begins this summer, and the V-55 makes its world premiere at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.