Brunswick names new Advanced Systems Group president

Brunswick Corporation has announced that Marty Bass has been named President of the Americas for its Advanced Systems Group. Bass will replace Tom Schuessler who will retire at the end of the year. Bass joined Brunswick’s Mercury Marine division 15 years ago and has worked in several leadership roles, including Vice President of Global Category Management and, for the past five and a half years, President of Mercury Marine in EMEA.

“Throughout his career, Marty has demonstrated the ability to deliver exceptional business results while building and leading high performing teams and I am excited for him to lead our Americas division,” said Brett Dibkey, Advanced Systems Group president. “Additionally, I want to thank Tom for his outstanding leadership during his Brunswick career. Marty and Tom will work closely together through the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless transition.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the ASG team as we execute on Brunswick’s ACES strategy, aligning our industry leading brands in key product segments,” said Bass. “Our products and brands are very well-suited to lead the migration from analog to digital experiences and while there is already a fantastic foundation in place, with the addition of Navico, SemahTronix, and RELiON, along with our award-winning brands already in our portfolio, we have just begun to unlock the opportunities that will continue to enhance the consumer experience.”

Prior to joining Brunswick, Bass served as an officer in the U.S. Navy working on design teams for submarine nuclear propulsion systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval postgraduate school, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“I have said many times that we will see more change in our industry over the next five years than we have in the last 50, and Marty’s experience with connectivity, machine learning, and relationships with many of our key OEM’s will be a critical asset as ASG continues its efforts to innovate the future of the many industries we serve,” said Dibkey.

Bass will move from Europe to the U.S. and begin his new role immediately. Mercury recently announced that Will Sangster will replace Bass as President of Mercury Marine in EMEA.