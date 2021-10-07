Southern Marinas acquires Hayden Lake Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings II, LLC, a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, LLC, announced today the purchase of Hayden Lake Marina, located on picturesque Hayden Lake, in the Coeur d’Alene region of Idaho.

Surrounded by beautiful timber shores, crystal-clear waters, and 40 miles of shoreline, Hayden Lake Marina offers the only public moorage on Hayden Lake, one of the most popular lakes in the Coeur d’Alene region of North Idaho. The full-service marina includes covered wet slips, winter storage, an extensive boat rental fleet, ship’s store, fuel dock, a boat service center, and is home to the Boathouse Restaurant and Bar. Hayden Lake Marina is ideally located 45 minutes from Spokane, Wash., and is nestled in one of the hottest real estate markets in the United States, known for its gorgeous summer weather and an abundance of outdoor activities.

“As we continue to expand our geographic footprint into the western US, Hayden Lake Marina complements our recent acquisition of Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle,” said Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas. “Being able to acquire the only marina on such a beautiful lake is a rare occurrence. The former owners, Anders and Julie Hainer, spent the past ten years expanding and upgrading the marina to a best-in-class property, and we look forward to building on their hard work and further enhancing the customer experience in the years ahead.”

This purchase marks Southern Marinas fourth acquisition in 2021. The company has plans to close on several other marinas before year end as it continues to build a geographically diverse portfolio strategically located across the United States.