Sea Tow Foundation issues final call for 2021 safety awards entries

The Sea Tow Foundation in cooperation with its newly rebranded Boating Safety Advisory Council (formerly North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council) has issued the official call for entry for its 2021 “National Boating Industry Safety Awards.”

Now in its third year, the contest features 10 categories of entry, all of which recognize top boating safety programs and campaigns within the for-profit segment of the recreational marine industry. Winners will be announced live during the MRAA’s Dealer Week December 6 – 9, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

“We are pleased to announce our 2021 contest and encourage all for-profit companies and organizations within the recreational boating industry who are involved in promoting boating safety to enter,” said Sea Tow Foundation’s executive director Gail R. Kulp. “In addition, we very much appreciate the return and generous support of KICKER Marine Audio as our title sponsor for this year’s competition.

“KICKER Marine Audio is very pleased to continue our support for this outstanding initiative that promotes boating safety,” said KICKER Marine Audio’s national brand manager Jeremy Bale. “Our team at KICKER was very impressed by the great work produced and showcased in 2020. We’re proud to be back and lend support in recognizing the best efforts among for-profit organizations which invest in educating and advancing boating safety.”

The 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Awards include the following categories for submission: Powerboat Manufacturer; Sailboat Manufacturer; Engine Manufacturer; Gear/Equipment Manufacturer; Human Powered (Canoe, Kayak, SUP) Manufacturer; Marine Retailer with up to 3 Locations; Marine Retailer with more than 3 Locations; Marine Media Outlets; Marine Marketing and Outreach; and Marine Distributors.

Entries may be submitted between August 24 through midnight, October 8, 2021 for boating safety campaigns conducted within the United States from August 1, 2020 through August 1, 2021. Initiatives covering a longer time span may still enter and should include the data for the time period specified.

Contest information and applications are available for download at www.boatingsafety.com/awards along with a list of 2020 winners, including samples of their winning entries.