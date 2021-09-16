Newport International Boat Show kicks-off 2021 boat show season

The 50th Anniversary of the Newport International Boat Show will take place September 16 – 19, 2021 on the downtown waterfront along America’s Cup Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island.

“We are seeing an incredible amount of excitement from boaters about this year’s show,” said Nancy Piffard, Show Director, Newport Exhibition Group. “Consumers are looking forward to seeing the latest products, boating gear and cannot wait to step aboard the yachts. Our 50th is going to be an exciting event.”

This year’s show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are either making their world premiere, U.S. debut, or in a few cases, were launched to a smaller audience last season at events that were scaled back due to the pandemic. These vessels and products will be identified with Newport For New Products (NFNP) decals and burgees located throughout the show.

A sample of new sailboat and powerboat entries on display include: the Arey’s Pond 14-foot Racing Catboat, Back Cove 390, Brooklin Boat Yard Aroha 29, Cape Yachts Solace 41 CS, East Passage 24, Eastern Boats 26-foot Pilot, Grand Soleil 44, HH50, Hinckley 35, Huckins Sportsman 38, Hunt Ocean 63, Hylas H57, J/Boats J/9, Lyman-Morse LM46, Kadey-Krogen Summit 54, Life Proof 33 FC, MJM 3z, Sabre 58 Salon Express, Salona S46, Whaly 500R, Wheeler 38, X Shore Eelex 8000, ZAR 59SL – Limited and Zodiac Medline 6.8 and Open 3.1. There will also be a unique assortment of new and innovative products on exhibit for boat navigation as well as operation, maintenance and safety.

Owners of the Newport International Boat Show say they are committed to producing an event that ensures the safety and well-being of its exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, staff, and the entire community. The show will follow and comply with all recommended safety protocols and guidelines put forth by state and local health officials. Though mask wearing outdoors has not been mandated in Rhode Island at this time, Show organizers recommend that they be worn inside tents and seminar rooms. In addition, many boat dealers will require masks for boarding their vessels. For a complete list of safety protocols, visit newportboatshow.com/attending-the-show/show-info.