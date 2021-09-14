Discover Boating launches new state-by-state safety map

Discover Boating launched a new interactive state-by-state safety map, providing boaters an easy-to-use tool to find everything they need to know about boating safety, life jacket and education course requirements, and licenses needed in their state before getting on the water.

Help promote safe and responsible boating practices as many take advantage of the final days of the boating season for many parts of the country with their families and loved ones.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to embed the safety map on their website and share the map across their social channels, e-mails, and newsletters.

Visit this page in the Discover Boating industry resource center to access the map's embed code, as well as shareable boating safety-related content, posts and images you can share with your customers.