OneWater completes PartsVu acquisition

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of PartsVu (“PartsVu”), an online marketplace for OEM marine parts, electronics and accessories. PartsVu enhances the Company’s presence in the marine parts and accessories sector while helping reduce exposure to the cyclicality of boat sales.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the PartsVu team to the OneWater family as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives and drive increased value for our stockholders. The strength of our combined business further solidifies our leadership position in the marine industry and, notably, in the high margin parts and accessories business,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater.