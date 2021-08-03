Lowe Boats honors dealers with 2021 model year awards

Lowe Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation, announced its dealer awards for the 2021 model year. Once again, this year, Lowe gave out five different awards to dealerships from coast-to-coast, honoring excellence during the entire year. The 2021 winners are:

#1 in Sales: The Boat Place – Rockville, IN . Terry Dalton and his team have continued to grow The Boat Place with exciting marketing and great customer service. Their motto is “Sales sells the first boat and service sells the second and thrid boats.”

. Terry Dalton and his team have continued to grow The Boat Place with exciting marketing and great customer service. Their motto is “Sales sells the first boat and service sells the second and thrid boats.” Fastest Growing Dealer: Starboard Marine – Harrodsburg, KY . Partners Rick Bartley and Danny McSorley started the business in 2006, specializing in fishing boats and pontoons. They’re growing quickly by putting the customer first, including after-hours electronic support for sales and service.

. Partners Rick Bartley and Danny McSorley started the business in 2006, specializing in fishing boats and pontoons. They’re growing quickly by putting the customer first, including after-hours electronic support for sales and service. Rookie of the Year: South Lake RV – Rice Lake, WI . Dan and Nick Parenteau are the new owners of this business. This father and son team exclusively sell Lowe fishboats and take advantage of a great corridor for those traveling north toward Canada and other outdoor destinations.

. Dan and Nick Parenteau are the new owners of this business. This father and son team exclusively sell Lowe fishboats and take advantage of a great corridor for those traveling north toward Canada and other outdoor destinations. Best in Customer Service: Big Bee Boats – Duncannon, PA. Randy Rohrer and the team at Big Bee are celebrating their 50th Anniversary serving the central Pennsylvania areas of Harrisburg, State College, Lancaster, York areas, specializing in “skinny water boats” Pathfinders, tunnel hulls and jet outboards. Per Randy, “Our motto is: 'We Sell Fun,' but we’re very serious about quality, volume, service, safety and above all… Customer Satisfaction!”

Randy Rohrer and the team at Big Bee are celebrating their 50th Anniversary serving the central Pennsylvania areas of Harrisburg, State College, Lancaster, York areas, specializing in “skinny water boats” Pathfinders, tunnel hulls and jet outboards. Per Randy, “Our motto is: 'We Sell Fun,' but we’re very serious about quality, volume, service, safety and above all… Customer Satisfaction!” Lowe Premier Dealer Award: Beacon Marine – Junction City, KS. Beacon Marine was established in 1957 and began with the upstart Lowe Boats in 1971. Beacon Marine operates a state-of-the-art facility with a dedicated staff serving customers from Fort Riley Army Base and the Milford Lake area to name a few. Decades of commitment to the customer experience and service has forged Beacon as a well-respected business in the community and a fitting partner for Lowe Boats.

For the 2021 model year, Lowe implemented a new dealer recognition program called the “Lowe Platinum Dealer” program. The criteria for being a platinum dealer included the following:

Full-Service dealer meeting the minimum sales level

CSI Scores for the dealership of 90% or above for the full year

Attendance of all Lowe training events

Minimum of 1 year as a Lowe dealer

The Lowe Platinum dealers for 2021 are:

Dry Dock Marine Center

H2O Sportz and Marine

R&K Marina Inc.

The Boat Place

East Side Marine

Big Bee Boats & RV

Marshall Marine LLC

Copher's Boat Center inc.

Beech Lake Marine

Tempo Marine & Sport

Mills Marine

St. John's Marina South

PDQ Marine Service, Inc.

Mitchell Marine

Tri-County Marine LLC

Premier Powersports & Marine

“We want to thank all of our channel partners on an incredible year through many challenging circumstances,” said Greg Falkner, General Manager of Lowe Boats. “As we continue to welcome back returning boaters and introduce many first-time owners to this hobby we love, the education and service our dealers offer is critical to helping our customers create great memories on the water.”