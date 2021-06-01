NATDA unveils new website, branding

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) recently announced a revitalized branding, complete with a new website that will allow for an easier, streamlined way for association members to interact with NATDA and its partners.

The product of years of deliberation and effort, NATDA’s new website will provide the unique user experience that the association said it has long sought. Now, NATDA members can login through a customized portal to update account information, view financial history and pay open invoices, register for upcoming events such as the NATDA Trailer Show, access exclusive benefit information and more.

“As 2020 unequivocally proved, a simple and effective digital experience has become increasingly important with each passing year,” said NATDA President Andy Ackerman. “Our new website will not only allow our members to make interacting with us easier but provide exclusive member-specific content and resources in a way we have not been able to do before.”

In addition to the new website, NATDA has unveiled a new logo that will be utilized going forward.

“When we analyzed the message we wanted our branding to convey, we realized very quickly that we needed to embody the same principles we encourage out of our membership: Innovation, Boldness and Progressiveness. Our industry is moving at breakneck speed and we believe that its association should channel that same mentality. In our eyes, the new-look NATDA does just that,” explained Corey Langley, Director of Marketing.

To view the all-new website, please visit natda.org.