National Safe Boating Campaign offers resources for Safe Boating Week

National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28, 2021, and the National Safe Boating Council is encouraging the industry to help share information about responsible boating through digital outreach, launch point reminders, outreach events, vessel safety checks, and more. The Safe Boating Campaign offers several free resources to support outreach efforts.

Downloadable Resources: Browse our resources and take advantage of a FREE library of downloadable posters, social media images, PSAs, radio spots, and more! Great materials for local outreach efforts, Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, and National Safe Boating Week. Find resources

Browse our resources and take advantage of a FREE library of downloadable posters, social media images, PSAs, radio spots, and more! Great materials for local outreach efforts, Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, and National Safe Boating Week. Find resources Safe Boating Campaign Box: We provide a limited quantity of life jacket safety swag, such as wristbands, pledge cards, dry bags, stickers, button pins, outdoor signs, and more! Claim box

We provide a limited quantity of life jacket safety swag, such as wristbands, pledge cards, dry bags, stickers, button pins, outdoor signs, and more! Claim box Safe Boating Brochures Box: Don't miss out on a FREE Safe Boating Brochures box from the Safe Boating Campaign! Includes a variety of boating safety educational brochures to support local outreach efforts. One box per person. Claim box

Don't miss out on a FREE Safe Boating Brochures box from the Safe Boating Campaign! Includes a variety of boating safety educational brochures to support local outreach efforts. One box per person. Claim box Wear It Outdoor Signs Box: Remember to Wear It outdoor signs are back in stock for only the cost of shipping. These signs are about the size of a no-parking sign, and a great reminder for boaters to always wear a life jacket. Includes pre-drilled holes so it is ready to install on any sign post. Shipped in a case of 20 signs. Get outdoor signs

All the details on how to support the Safe Boating Campaign in your local community and online are in the 2021 National Safe Boating Week toolkit.