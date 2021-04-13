Mid-Atlantic’s largest boat show opens Thursday

Set on the banks of the Chesapeake Bay with the beautiful Bay Bridge as its backdrop, the Bay Bridge Boat Show in Stevensville, Maryland will showcase hundreds of new, premiering, and brokerage powerboats and sailboats as well as the latest in marine gear, equipment, and accessories from April 15 – 18.

The Annapolis Boat Shows announced earlier this year the merger of their two spring shows, creating the largest, combined (Sail and Power) in-water show in the Mid-Atlantic.

“Coming off one of the most difficult years for in-person boat shows, we wanted to kick off the new season with one complete experience for all boaters – sail and power” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

The newly defined Bay Bridge Boat Show will continue to feature familiar elements such as in-water displays, the iconic demo dock, a variety of educational opportunities, and hands-on experiences.

Powerboats and sailboats of all sizes will fill a marina of floating docks for show goers to climb aboard and compare side-by-side, while additional boat displays spread across acres of shoreside exhibit areas, including tents stocked with the latest in nautical accessories.

A number of new and premiering boats will be on display including the Greenline 39 Hybrid, Flying Scot, Solace 345, and Italia 9.98. Making their debut will be Bluewater Yachts Bluewater 56 and Boston Whaler’s Dauntless 220, among many others.

Free seminars touching on a variety of topics like Docking and Line Handling, Boat Buying, and Sailing Annapolis to Bermuda will be presented by Chesapeake Bay Magazine and the Annapolis School of Seamanship.

For a more hands-on approach, PropTalk’s Demo Dock will provide show goers with the ability to test out new boat models and technology before they buy.

Tickets are available for advance purchase only on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission starts at $10 for opening day (April 15), $12 on Friday (April 16) and Sunday (April 18), and $15 on Saturday (April 17). Limited tickets to the VIP Experience, presented by LaVictoire Finance, are also still available for Sunday, April 18.

There is plenty of on-site parking available with a $10 donation to the Stevensville High School Swim Team or free parking across Route 8 in the former Kmart parking lot.