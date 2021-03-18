Discover Boating B2B offers boat show guide

Last month, Discover Boating launched the Ultimate Boat Show Insider Guide – a content collection with helpful tips and information for consumers – as one way to connect with boat show enthusiasts during a year when many boat shows are on pause. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share the guide on social channels, websites and in emails to engage with consumers and keep boating top-of-mind.

Visit this page in the Discover Boating industry resource center to access social posts and images you can share with your customers.

The Ultimate Boat Show Insider Guide was created to inspire and educate new and dedicated boat buyers and features a round-up of topics ranging from advice for new boat owners, to best practices for green boating and the latest off-the-grid boating destinations.

To view the full collection of articles, visit the Ultimate Boat Show Insider Guide on DiscoverBoating.com.