Propspeed adds to growing U.S. team

Propspeed, innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced the expansion of its United States operations to accommodate increasing demand in this vital region, with the appointment of Alan Ferland as South East Regional Sales Manager and Technical Support and Bobby Matos as Gulf Coast Regional Sales Manager and Technical Support.

“Having the chance to work for such great, open-minded and driven company allows me the chance to use all of my marine industry knowledge to capitalize on opportunities that may not have been approached before,” said Ferland. “The Propspeed team has a great understanding of the industry, which drives us to tackle any project or problem and allows us to give our customers the best service possible.”

Ferland has been servicing the marine industry for over 14 years. He has held positions spanning from electronics/electrical installations, maintenance, distribution and management. Having spent most of his time in South Florida, Ferland started a mobile marine service company that has evolved into a profitable storefront business in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition, he has held several positions in the recreational motoryacht and sportfishing market working in maintenance capacities, before transitioning to distribution prior to joining Propspeed.

Ferland

“Although Propspeed is a global company, it feels more like a small family owned business; where we all come together and find solutions to better boating, while respecting and helping our marine eco-system,” said Matos. “Propspeed is world renown for protecting underwater assets in both the recreational and megayacht industry. I like that every member of our team has special talents and we pool our resources for our company’s short- and long-term vision. I'm excited to be a part of Propspeed continuing this amazing expansion.”

Matos has been involved in the marine industry his entire life, from racing to manufacturing and even distributing. He began his career racing offshore powerboats in the United States and eventually competed in Europe and the Middle East. In 1999 Matos started a Norwegian based business in Oslo, Norway importing U.S. marine products and serviced performance boats such as Sunseeker and Princess Yachts. Ironically, in 2001, he went from helping boats go fast to stopping them by importing and selling a European-brand windlass system and eventually designed and marketed his own in 2010. A year later he won the IBEX Innovation Award with the Nautilus windlass system.

Matos

“Our people are one of the greatest assets we can offer our customers,” said Marcus Hamilton, Vice President of Sales and Operations – Americas, Propspeed. “Having passionate and technically experienced sales managers on the ground and in-market provides our customers with access to information and resources that has become a hallmark of the Propspeed brand. Passionate employees is how we built our business, and it is how we intend to grow our business. Both Alan and Bobby come to us with a wealth of experience, networks and skills that have already started to make an impact on our customers in our largest territory in the United States. I’m confident that with the addition of these two exceptional individuals, we will continue to deliver all of our current and future customers best-in-class support, products and services.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season. Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and all underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

For more information on Propspeed or its industry-leading coatings, please visit www.propspeed.com.