Yamaha, B.A.S.S. sign multi-year sponsorship agreement

Yamaha and B.A.S.S. signed a new agreement that not only continues, but also expands Yamaha’s sponsorship of Bassmaster events through 2024. Yamaha’s support of B.A.S.S. underscores the company’s commitment to the growth of competitive and recreational fishing.

“B.A.S.S. continues to elevate and grow competitive fishing. The organization is at the top of the game, and we’re confident in their abilities to take the sport to the next level,” said Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit president Ben Speciale. “The B.A.S.S. tournaments give Yamaha the opportunity to demonstrate the power of the V MAX SHO outboards year-round, and we appreciate the opportunity B.A.S.S. gives fans to learn from the anglers.”

According to the agreement, Yamaha continues as an Official Premier Engine Sponsor of all B.A.S.S.-owned events. These include the Bassmaster Elite Series, B.A.S.S. Nation Divisional Tournaments, Bassmaster Opens Series, Bassmaster College Series, Bassmaster Team Championship, Bassmaster High School Series and the Bassmaster Classic, the annual world championship of bass fishing.

The agreement also gives Yamaha the ability to reach fishing fans through other B.A.S.S. properties including Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines, Bassmaster.com and B.A.S.S. tournament coverage on FS1, FS2 and FOX Broadcasting.