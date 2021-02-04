NMMA announces dates for virtual 2021 American Boating Congress

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced that the 2021 American Boating Congress (ABC) will be held virtually April 21-22.

More than 900 recreational boating industry stakeholders participated in last year’s annual advocacy summit, and NMMA is hoping to meet and exceed the record turnout this year. Featuring remarks from members of Congress, administration officials, and key political movers and shakers, NMMA has a robust agenda instore for ABC 2021.

Registration for ABC 2021 will open in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, please visit nmma.org/ABC to see highlights from last year’s event.