BoatUS Foundation and Berkley team up for Recast & Recycle Contest

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water and Berkley have teamed up for a year-long Recast and Recycle Contest to seek out new ideas and improvements to fishing line and soft bait recycling, new recycled product ideas, or a technology breakthrough for the current process that will increase the volume of line and soft baits that are recycled.

A total of $30,000 in prize money is at stake for any boater, angler, armchair technologist, team, student or anyone willing to submit a contest entry now through May 14, 2021.

“Whether it’s monofilament line, braided line or soft baits, we want there to be a sustainable, large−scale solution to keeping line out of our waters and landfills where it can remain a problem for birds and wildlife,” said BoatUS Foundation Director of Outreach Alanna Keating. “We want to know how to make the process better. There’s no limit on the possibilities, but keep in mind that judges will add weight to contest submissions that actually work, are practical, innovative, and have the potential to have a significant impact. We really don’t know where a breakthrough could materialize.”

The first-place prize is $15,000, second place receives $10,000, and $5,000 will be awarded for third place. Contest submissions can address any part of the process (or multiple parts) of taking fishing gear from end of life to a new life. Professionals, amateurs and students are all encouraged to apply, as are school teams and groups. Contest entries can be submitted with as little as a link to a video demonstration of the idea or one-page graphic summary. Videos are limited to four minutes.