The Landing School readies for second virtual event

The Landing School in Arundel, Maine, has scheduled a second in its series of Virtual Events designed to showcase builders and designers with a strong connection to the school. The next tour and live discussion is INSIDE FRENCH & WEBB on November 17, 2020, at 4:00 (Eastern). All Virtual Events are free and available online for those who cannot attend the live webinar.

For this Virtual Event, the school will visit French & Webb with Todd French, a former instructor at The Landing School who founded French & Webb 25 years ago with Peter Webb (TLS Wooden Boat Building class of ’79). This tour will take online participants behind-the-scenes at French & Webb, and include a deep dive into the recent restoration of the Nat Herreshoff-designed Marilee, plus a quick overview of a rebuild of the former presidential yacht Sequoia. Concluding the event, panelists from both The Landing School and French & Webb will hold a live Q & A.

Last month, INSIDE SABRE YACHTS with Sabre President Aaron Crawford and Vice-President of Design and Product Development Kevin Burns attracted nearly 80 registrants. The recorded event is available for free on The Landing School’s website.

“We had a great time during the Sabre event,” says Richard Downs-Honey, President of The Landing School, and the host. “Participants ranged from Sabre owners to industry professionals, and from our current student body to our alumni. People were asking a lot of questions. It was quite a lively discussion.”

Registration is open and is free to all. Anyone registered for Virtual Events unable to attend on the day of the event will receive a recording.