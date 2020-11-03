Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT 2020 launching soon

ELEVATE SUMMIT is where top marine industry visionaries and emerging leaders convene over strategic content to connect, collaborate, cultivate and celebrate. And hundreds of people from across the industry are already registered to attend the free, one-day, virtual event taking place on Tuesday, November 17, beginning at 8:30 am CST.

“We have a full day of compelling content, proprietary industry data and insights, as well as engaging speakers, all covering key issues impacting the industry and your business,” said David Gee, Boating Industry Content Director. “The ELEVATE SUMMIT is free and there’s no reason not to take full advantage of this opportunity to join us for strategic thought leadership from top experts both within and outside the industry.”

First on the agenda is keynote presenter Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, an internationally acclaimed economist who will address key economic issues including the 2020 presidential election, boating demographics and buying behaviors, GDP growth, interest rates, unemployment, inflation, currency movements, and wage growth.

Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft, will take the virtual stage at 10:15 to share his insights on “How to be a Better Leader,” part of which involves preparing for the unexpected. In this wide-ranging, engaging presentation, the industry veteran says they weren’t prepared for a pandemic, but they were well prepared for a downturn. He details seven things you can do to manage outcomes and emerge stronger on the other side of a crisis such as COVID-19.

At 11 am, veteran industry marketer Wanda Kenton Smith of Kenton Smith Marketing returns to moderate the ELEVATE SUMMIT’S Women’s Leadership Panel. Wanda will provide an update on the forthcoming launch and focus of International Women in Boating, followed by a very lively 1:1 interview with Dr. Thom Dammrich, former president of the NMMA. Thom will share insight and strategies behind a highly successful mentorship program he launched while at the NMMA to promote women in the association’s executive ranks. He will also provide specific recommendations on how the C-Suite can best invest in and support women for greater leadership roles.

Well respected executive Marcia Kull, owner of SheGoes, Inc., has worked at the upper echelon of multiple marine industry organizations including Volvo Penta of the Americas, Torqueedo and Gemar, among others. Marcia’s presentation, “Leadership at Any Level,” provides an outstanding roadmap to assist women in their quest for greater opportunities in leadership.

The Women’s Leadership Panel will also feature a live Q & A following the panel presentations.

At 1 pm, key representatives from the NMMA will present “The Year Ahead in Washington,” an overview featuring the most important legislative issues and what to expect in the coming year.

One of the most popular sessions of the 2020 ELEVATE SUMMIT is sure to be the exclusive “Market Data Book Presentation” by Boating Industry Content Director David Gee and Managing Editor Adam Quandt. This session will feature a deep dive into proprietary stats and analysis, retail sales, dealer survey results, auction sales, new and used boat spending and more, including the stories behind the numbers.

At 3 pm, the Top 100 Dealer Panel will take the stage, featuring a few of the retail segment’s leading performers and former best- in-class winners as they candidly address everything from marketing to sales, operations, service and F&I strategies and tactics that propelled their dealerships to the top. A live Q & A follows.

From 4 – 5:15 pm, Boating Industry will recognize and salute the 2020 winners of the Women Making Waves and 40 Under 40 recipients, followed by a fireside chat featuring David Gee and 2020 Mover and Shaker David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick.

The programming concludes with the virtual version of the Boating Industry Top 100 Gala Celebration, at 6:00 pm CST.

The 2020 ELEVATE SUMMIT is sponsored by Dealer Profit Services, KICKER Marine Audio, Ilmor, United States Warranty Corporation, Volvo Penta, Sea Dek, App One and Correct Craft.

To register for the ELEVATE SUMMIT go to https://boatingindustryelevate.com/register.