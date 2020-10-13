Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! announces partnership with Shearwater Boats

The "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" educational series has announced Shearwater Boats as its new official boat partner. The relationship furthers efforts to encourage the female sector to participate in fishing and boating through educational programming. Lowrance and Bob’s Machine are also new partners, with their products to be featured on this showcase boat.

Known for its emphasis on conservation, LLGF offers weekend, immersion-based fishing universities focusing on women and novice to mid-level experienced anglers. What sets this series apart is the one-on-one skill practice, including catch and release, de-hooking, spin, net and fly casting, trailer backing, knot tying and more. Most weekend events include classes, hands-on skill practice, networking and optional charter fishing. Virtual seminars and meetings are also offered. The program focuses on women, their male guests and teens to include the family.

Mike Hankins, vice president of operations for Shearwater commented, “Shearwater Boats is pleased to share its top quality performance boats to support this effort to make fishing available for women, an important emerging market in fishing. As women make up 33% of all anglers and 45% of new anglers, according to the RBFF, we are happy to help enable them to enter the sport.”

Shearwater joins the list of major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation/Take Me Fishing/Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Power-Pole, Fish Florida and newly-added Lowrance.

"These partnerships are crucial to our mission to develop the female sector of fishing and to put fishing on the top radar for family recreational activities," added Bauman.

LLGF has completed six events in various regions of Florida in 2020 plus eight virtual meetings to engage women from around the country. Future LLGF events include:

Oct. 23-25 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and fishing, Islamorada, FL

Nov. 21-22 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy at Guy Harvey Resort

More than 9,000 graduates have attended from 44 states to learn and experience fishing for Florida's inshore and offshore saltwater and freshwater species.