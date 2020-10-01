Boating Industry names 2020 Mover & Shaker of the Year

Boating Industry is pleased and proud to announce the 10th annual Mover & Shaker of the Year Award goes to David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation.

“This has been an extraordinary year, in every respect, for the world, our country, and certainly the recreational boating industry,” stated David Gee, editor-in-chief, Boating Industry. “Our 2020 Mover & Shaker of the Year turned Brunswick into a marine-only company, and then successfully – and profitably – navigated through a global pandemic. And in the midst of that, he also managed to spearhead new sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, supported a business acceleration unit to incubate ideas for the entire industry, led the company’s groundbreaking efforts at the Consumer Electronics Show and still brought 50 new products to market. An extraordinary year indeed.”

The award recognizes innovative leaders and pioneers in the recreational boating industry who are not only endeavoring to grow and improve their own companies, but make the entire industry better.

Foulkes was selected from among dozens of nominations, which is quite remarkable given how busy everyone has been during this tumultuous time. The entire staff at Boating Industry and EPG Media is appreciative of the response and the time invested by so many to submit nominations.

Joining Foulkes this year as Mover & Shaker finalists are Joan Maxwell, president, Regulator Marine, Margaret Podlich, executive director, American Boat and Yacht Council Foundation, and Martin Peters, senior manager of marine communications and government relations, Yamaha Marine Group.

“Our award goes annually to those uncommon leaders who embrace the challenge of change, and that leadership is especially critical during a year where about the only constant has been change,” continued Gee in closing. “All of those things certainly apply to Brunswick CEO David Foulkes, and our other finalists, and we offer our sincere congratulations to all of them, and the teams that stand behind them.”

For interviews with 2020 Mover & Shaker of the Year Dave Foulkes and all the other finalists, please see the October issue of Boating Industry.