Discover Boating sees record web traffic

DiscoverBoating.com saw a 58% increase in total website visitors in July compared to the same period last year, which is a continued trend building upon the successes reported in May and June.

In July, boating continued to be top of mind for many consumers as they searched for outdoor recreation options that naturally allow social distancing. The increased website traffic signals boating interest remains at an all-time high, and that Discover Boating’s strategy of providing relevant, timely and data-driven content combined with SEO and backend optimizations are helping drive more people to the website to help them explore the boating lifestyle.

Discover Boating saw the following results in July:

Organic website traffic (i.e. no paid ads) up 215% over the same period last year.

Manufacturer referrals for July were up 7% with organic manufacturer referrals up 146% compared to July 2019.

The site also continues to reach new people, with the following YOY increases in July: Users between 18-24 years saw a 117% increase. Users between 25-34 years saw a 33% increase. 49% increase in female visitors.



Key insights from Discover Boating show that consumers are seeking content to help them get started in boating. The most visited pages and articles in July included:

Boating fans also interacted with social content on Discover Boating’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels with highlights including:

NMMA is encouraging everyone to share the content and use the hashtag #TheWaterIsOpen to amplify the industry’s voice this summer.