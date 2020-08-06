Siren Marine wins IoT Product of the Year Award

Siren Marine was recognized recently with a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award, earning a spot among a select group of global companies honored for creating and applying advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technology in ways that positively impact businesses and enhance the lives of everyday people.

This prestigious award is presented annually by TMC, a global integrated media company, and its partner Crossfire Media. Winners are chosen by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine, a leading journal focusing on success stories and evolving trends in the rapidly changing world of IoT. According to the publication, the award honors today’s best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things movement.

“Congratulations to recipients of 2020 IoT Product of the Year Wards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs at IoT Evolution World to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes.”

Award winners were selected from a broad cross-section of IoT disciplines, including manufacturing, communications, security, public utilities, public safety, transportation and more. Siren Marine was honored for its Connected Boat platform that applies the latest IoT technology to take the stress and worry out of boating through advanced security, monitoring and remote control of connected onboard systems via the Cloud.

Siren Marine also provides a growing family of OEM boat, engine, propulsion and device manufacturer partners with critical, never-before-available data. The ability for these manufacturers to better understand how products are being used, and how they are performing in real-world conditions, is leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and creating new service opportunities.

“We are honored to be recognized alongside other global leaders in the IoT field,” said Siren Marine CEO and Founder Daniel Harper. “I founded Siren Marine more than a decade ago to apply basic IoT technology to help solve the unique challenges faced by boaters — and that I experienced daily as an avid sailing enthusiast and professional yacht captain.

"As our company and capabilities evolved over the years, it became clear to us just how much more our cloud-based system had to offer boaters and the industry, beyond just security, monitoring and tracking. By bringing in some of the brightest minds in the field of IoT and combining them with experienced boaters and marine industry veterans, Siren Marine has evolved into the industry’s leading IoT resource. This award is truly a team accomplishment,” added Harper.