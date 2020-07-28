Jeanneau America adds new representation

Atlas Yacht Sales LLC is now the exclusive distributor of Jeanneau sailboats and yachts for the entire East Coast of Florida. Jeanneau believes the expansion will be a major benefit to its clients as Jim Veiga’s complete offering will appeal to a wide audience.

“With existing and successful offices in St. Augustine, FL and Puerto Rico, as well as, SailTime bases in St. Augustine, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, it was a natural choice,” says Nick Harvey, President of Jeanneau America. “With over 20 years of experience in new yacht sales, yacht management, charter management and boat membership programs, Atlas Yacht’s expertise has added value for our current and future owners that we could not pass up,” Harvey added.

“Staying in step with the preferences of today’s sailors and sailing enthusiasts, while offering top level service along with the top sailboat brand in the world is our mission and something that at Atlas we are all passionate about,” said Jim Veiga.