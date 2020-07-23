Patrick Industries names new director of marine sales, business development

Patrick Industries, Inc. — a manufacturer and distributor of building component products for the RV, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets — recently announced the promotion of Michael Benedek to director of marine sales and business development. In his expanded role, Benedek will coordinate the sales efforts for more than two dozen brands serving the marine industry.

“In addition to spearheading various other projects, Mike has been instrumental in the development of our new Marine Design & Engineering Center in Sarasota, Florida,” said Rick Reyenger, vice president of Patrick Industries’ Marine division. “In his new role, he also will be responsible for eliminating any barriers within the sales and manufacturing processes for our customers and our marine business units as part of our corporate strategy.”

Benedek

Benedek said, “We have great sales teams in place that fully support our already strong and successful brands. My role is to provide access to assets, processes or prospects that can be beneficial to facilitating future sales growth. We will use the Marine Design & Engineering Center to drive innovation alongside our partners in the marine industry.”

Glen Brown, vice president of Patrick Industries’ Marine division, said, “This organizational structure complements the ‘one-stop-shop’ concept afforded by the Marine Design & Engineering Center. Mike and his team are available to boat builders as problem solvers – offering a menu of brands that can address virtually every aspect of the sales and manufacturing processes.”