Outdoor businesses push for Great American Outdoors Act

More than 100 outdoor businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to mom and pop shops, including specialty retailers, apparel, gear and vehicle manufacturers, outfitters and guides, campground and marina operators, and more sent a letter to House leadership urging swift passage of the landmark, bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act.

It passed the Senate on June 17, and is aimed at stimulating the outdoor recreation industry, made up of thousands of small businesses, and provide safe and sustainable recreation access and infrastructure for generations to come.

As the more than 125 cross-sector companies — including Airstream, Bass Pro Shops, Brunswick, Cabela's, Columbia Sportswear, Kampgrounds of America, Polaris Inc., Pure Fishing, The North Face, VF Corporation, Winnebago, Yamaha and more — identify in their letter, investments in conservation and recreation are needed to provide business certainty so the recreation industry can get back to what it does best — grow jobs, support healthy communities, economies and people, and provide more opportunities for everyone to benefit from time spent outside.

“Our entire industry continues to spearhead support for GAOA — from skiers to snowmobilers, hunters to hikers, campers to RVers and climbers to motorcyclists,” said Jessica (Wahl) Turner, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). “Businesses have been making calls, running sign-on campaigns and sending letters. This unity in our business community showcases the incredible things we can accomplish when we work together. The House of Representatives has the opportunity to do something that truly outlasts their time in office and that will benefit the nation for decades to come by passing this once-in-a-generation legislation.”

Read the full letter.