Changes at Florida’s Whiticar Boat Works and Shearwater Marine

Customers of Whiticar Boat Works in Stuart, Florida recently received this letter from the owners.

Dear valued customers and friends,

For nearly seventy-five years, Whiticar Boat Works has been a part of marine life in Stuart, Florida.

Our family-established and family-run business incorporated in 1959 by our fathers, Curt Whiticar and John Dragseth, has a rich history in the boating and marine industry and has stood the test of time.

With little fanfare and great excitement, we share with you, our valued customers and friends, that the owners, John Whiticar and Jim Dragseth, have decided to separate the assets of the company.

Over the years our company expanded from the original boat yard in Stuart to include other marine repairs, services and equipment sales locations in Stuart and Ft. Pierce.

With the separation, John Whiticar will become president of Whiticar Boat Works, retaining ownership of the boat yard on Willoughby Creek in Stuart, Florida, located just west of the old charter boat fleet docks started by John’s grandfather in 1917.

Jim Dragseth, past president of Whiticar Boat Works, will be the owner and president of Shearwater Marine FL, Inc. doing business as Shearwater Marine & Industrial, Stuart, Florida as well as the Whiticar North boat yard (soon to be Shearwater Boat Yard) located at Safe Harbor Harbortown Marina in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Our genuine commitment to taking care of our customers is a form of southern hospitality for us. It’s a way of life and we will continue the family tradition and the reputation of excellence we’ve built in marine service and repair as we move forward.

Whiticar Boat Works has survived and thrived over the years by operating our business with integrity and producing quality work. We take pride in the professional and courteous service and the lasting relationships we have with our customers.

We are excited about charting a new course for the future and look forward to the continued success of all of our locations on the Treasure Coast. Current management and personnel will remain the same at the locations where they currently work.

We look forward to sharing more good news with you and continuing to provide all of the services you need for your boating lifestyle.

Stay well,

From John Whiticar, Jim Dragseth and the Whiticar/Shearwater Team