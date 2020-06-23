Mercury Marine announces partnership with Frydenbø

Mercury Marine becomes preferred engine supplier for Frydenbø

Mercury Marine has entered into an agreement with Frydenbø to become the preferred engine partner of the company’s boat brands Sting and Nordkapp in all global markets.

Frydenbø recently concluded a process to select an engine partner that would match the needs of their customers and chose Mercury as the right partner for their boat brands.

“Mercury is associated with quality, performance, and reliability – a perfect match with Nordkapp and Sting,” said Hans Petter Slang, CEO in Frydenbø`s Marine division. “The new collaboration will help us achieve high ambitions for growth in established markets.”

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Frydenbø and are proud to be associated with the strong Sting and Nordkapp brands,” said Marty Bass, Mercury Marine President, EMEA. “Frydenbø and Mercury are two global companies with a strong history of innovation in the marine industry and share a common passion for product leadership. This partnership gives both companies an opportunity to expand our customer base globally in the near term and work on opportunities for additional growth in the future.

Frydenbø has a long history in the marine industry, manufacturing Nordkapp and Sting in their Poland factory as well as distributing other leading boat brands that currently have relationships with Mercury Marine.

Frydenbø Marine will begin selling boats powered by Mercury for MY21 and plan to show off the partnership and new models in September at Båter i sjøen, Scandinavia’s largest floating boatshow.