Ritchie Navigation re-opens

Ritchie Navigation, the world's largest and oldest manufacturer of magnetic compasses, reopened on May 18 after a forced COVID-19 closure mandated by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Due to proactive measures taken prior to the hiatus, the company is back up and running with renewed vigor and at full speed.

"During the closure, we received compasses in need of maintenance or repair," said Roby Holland, VP of sales and marketing. "It'll take us a couple of weeks to catch up with those, but we came back online in a strong way. We continued to take orders while we were down and don't foresee any delays in shipping them out."

Preceding the mandate, Ritchie ramped-up manufacturing to position itself to reopen with full strength.