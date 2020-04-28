Webasto names its newest master technical distributor

Webasto in North America, the marine air conditioners, heaters and rooftop solutions company, has named Seattle-based Sure Marine Service, Inc. as its newest Master Technical Distributor.

Its territory covers Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, providing dealer development and growth, as well as assistance in system integration, diagnosis, repair and warranty administration.

Webasto's leading distributor since 1977, Sure Marine Service has specialized in marine heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and galley equipment for 43 years. With a large testing and repair facility, it provides maintenance, troubleshooting, toolmaking and technical support to a wide range of recreational, commercial and military vessels.

"Sure Marine Service and Webasto have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship for many years," said David Wollard, senior director of leisure markets at Webasto in the Americas region. "We're especially pleased that they moved into this new role and have the utmost confidence in their success."

Webasto offers a full line of heating, cooling, sunroof and shade systems that are designed to keep boaters on the water and comfortable year-round. From towable to superyacht to commercial boats, Webasto has a solution for almost any size vessel. Webasto also deploys a mobile technical services team that brings dealer and customer support to the dock.