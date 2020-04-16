Siren Marine names new CMO

Newport, Rhode Island-based Siren Marine has announced the hiring of Kate MacKay to serve as the company’s new chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new post, MacKay will direct and oversee all marketing activities for Siren Marine, bringing to bear her strategic planning experience and track record of success across a diverse business landscape, including financial services and the toy/entertainment industry.

Prior to joining Siren Marine, MacKay most recently worked at Hasbro, Inc., where she worked in brand management and digital marketing. MacKay’s professional experience includes over 10 years in digital analytics, managing teams of analysts and using data & insights to create effective and engaging digital content.

MacKay’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Marketing Intelligence from the University of Connecticut.

At Siren Marine, MacKay will head up a team of marketing professionals, each bringing a unique background and skill set to the table.

Siren said Sam Handy, marketing director since October 2018, continues to serve as a strong, creative minded leader. Handy brings a unique connection to the region’s marine industry, having worked for the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association (RIMTA) before joining Siren Marine. Handy has played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the Siren Connected Boat Platform and the company’s continued expansion in the marine OEM market. Handy will transition to a consultative role later this spring.

“We are fortunate to have a professional of Katie’s background, digital marketing skills and mastery of analytics working on our behalf,” said Siren Marine CEO and founder Daniel Harper. “Her background, team management skills and track record of success everywhere she’s been truly stood out to us while evaluating candidates. Today, we find ourselves with a ‘dream team’ of marketing professionals that will allow us to penetrate new markets and improve our effectiveness on every level. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Siren Marine."