2020 Atlantic City Boat Show now open

The 40th annual Progressive® Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show® is now open and runs through Sunday, March 1 at the Atlantic City Convention Center with more than 550 boats and an array of offerings for boating enthusiasts of all levels.

Highlights of this year’s Show include returning favorites like Super Thursday – offering the best one-day deals and prizes – to Go Fishing Friday – featuring a fishing simulator tournament and fish fry. New this year is a visit from Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel who will entertain guests as she waterskis behind a radio-controlled boat. Also new to the show is the Discover Boating Experience (DBX) which offers presentation and seminars from boating experts for all interests and skill levels. Attendees can visit to learn more about topics such as the year’s best boating products, how to navigate a boat show, boat maintenance tips and much more.

Lastly, Boating Career Day, hosted on Thursday, has evolved to include a new and exciting partnership with the New Jersey SkillsUSA State Championships. The event will be hosted at the Atlantic City Boat Show for the very first time. The championships offer boating tech students the opportunity to compete in a statewide contest and connect with local NJ businesses while they showcase their skills. The gold medal winner from the show goes on to the national competition, and it all happens during Career Day at the boat show.

Visit www.ACBoatShow.com for more information, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.