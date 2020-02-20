New England Boat Show reports strong attendance, boat sales

The nine-day Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show concluded on Sunday, reporting an attendance of 50,726, down 2% from last year’s record attendance of 51,725, but up 2% from the three year average attendance of 49,728.

Even more, NMMA said exhibitors are reporting strong boat sales and positive conversations with attendees for the second year in a row. NMMA reported the show’s brand new Summer Street entrance was liked by both exhibitors and attendees, with many positive comments on the new entrance and flow of traffic throughout the show.

Other highlights of this year’s show include the annual Career Day. More than 100 local students and interested job seekers benefited from the Career Day hosted on Friday, Feb. 14 in partnership with the Massachusetts Marine Trade Association. Students learned about careers in the marine industry through a Q&A sessions with local marine professionals.

Additionally, other popular family friendly features drew a crowd such as the Build-A-Boat and the Paddleboat Pool. Finally, the brand new Discover Boating Experience (DBX) - a space for guests to mingle and relax while listening to short form seminars about boating – was a hit with show visitors. In order to help spread awareness amongst local families and potential attendees, the Show also hosted its first-ever social influencer event for 20 local family and lifestyle influencers to garner further awareness. Hosted on Sunday, Feb. 9, the event welcomed guests with a private tour of the Show floor encouraging social shares along the way.