Webasto names first master technical distributor

Webasto in North America, manufacturer of marine air conditioners as well as roof and heating systems, has named Gillett Marine its first master technical distributor. The company's territory includes the Southwestern U.S., Hawaii and Mexico.

For over 25 years, San Diego-based Gillett Marine has specialized in air conditioning and refrigeration systems for yachts, megayachts and sportfish boats.

Serving master technical dealers within their territories, master technical distributors stock the entire Webasto product line including air conditioning, heating and sunroof solutions. They manage dealer development and growth, and provide technical assistance in system integration, diagnosis, repair and warranty administration.

"We're pleased to partner with Gillett Marine as our first Master Technical Distributor," said David Wollard, senior director of leisure markets at Webasto in the Americas region. "They've built a reputation for technological acumen and have successfully undertaken major refits worldwide. They'll make a great addition to the Webasto team."