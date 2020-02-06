2020 St. Louis Boat and Sportshow exhibitors report success despite down attendance

The 2020 Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow closed its four-day run on Sunday with attendance at 20,833. Heading into the final day of the show, traffic was steady with many exhibitors reporting sales success; however, show attendance netted out 10 percent down from 2019 (23,199), with lighter traffic on Sunday, which was impacted by unseasonably warm weather and the big football game.

To encourage Sunday attendance, the show introduced a "Super Sunday" promotion this year, which included $6 show admission, specials on food and drink, and giveaways. In addition, the show partnered with a local animal shelter to create a “Puppy Bowl,” bringing animals available for adoption on Sunday afternoon.

Other highlights of the 2020 event included the new Discover Boating Experience - a Hub for Boaters featuring entertaining seminars, demos and hands-on learning; and the return of show favorites including the Paddle Sports Pool, Hawg Trough featuring daily fishing seminars, the annual Turkey Calling Contest, and Progressive Boat Club.

Up next, the Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show commences its nine-day run this Saturday and runs through February 16; and the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine, docks on Thursday, February 13 and runs through President’s Day, February 17.