NMMA releases November powerboat registrations report

NMMA announced its November New Powerboat Registrations Report showing new powerboat retail unit sales were up 6% on a rolling 3-month year-over-year (R3M YOY) basis and down 1% on a rolling 12-month year-over-year (R12M YOY) totaling 275,000 units.

“Monthly new powerboat sales picked up during the second half of the year, helping put total sales for 2019 nearly back on par with 2018 despite a slower spring and early summer,” said Vicky Yu, Director of Business Intelligence for NMMA. “Personal watercraft, wake sport boat and cruiser categories continue to lead growth and we saw an encouraging lift in pontoon and saltwater fishing boat sales in the second half of the year.”

Insights from the November report include:

Sales of new personal watercraft and new wake sport boats were each up 6% on a R12M YOY basis, and up 16% and 11%, respectively, on an R3M YOY basis.

Sales of new cruisers were up 3% R12M YOY and up 13% R3M YOY, with sales of outboard cruisers outpacing growth of all other segments.

Sales of new freshwater fishing boats remained soft, down 7% R12M YOY and down 1% R3M YOY to near 2016 levels.

For complete data by boat type, hull material, propulsion, and size going back five years, please view the full report here. Access to the New Powerboat Registrations Report is complimentary to companies that subscribe to or participate in NMMA’s Monthly Shipment Report (MSR) program.