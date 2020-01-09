Garage Composites launches ‘All Things Retail’ podcast

You can use WP menu builder to build menus
January 9, 2020

Garage Composites, an industry provider in training and 20 club services, is now offering a weekly podcast titled “Garagecast: All Things Retail.”

Garagecast will interview top-level leaders, industry visionaries and the industry’s top dealership trainers to provide a weekly dose of how to adapt, succeed and thrive in the ever-changing retail environment.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Garage Composites’ owners Sam Dantzler and Tony Gonzalez. It debuted Tuesday, Jan. 7 and continues each Tuesday. Garagecast will focus on the want-based industries of motorcycle, marine and bicycles.

Each weekly episode of Garagecast will be available at www.garagecomposites.com at no charge.

