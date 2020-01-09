Garage Composites launches ‘All Things Retail’ podcast

Garage Composites, an industry provider in training and 20 club services, is now offering a weekly podcast titled “Garagecast: All Things Retail.”

Garagecast will interview top-level leaders, industry visionaries and the industry’s top dealership trainers to provide a weekly dose of how to adapt, succeed and thrive in the ever-changing retail environment.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Garage Composites’ owners Sam Dantzler and Tony Gonzalez. It debuted Tuesday, Jan. 7 and continues each Tuesday. Garagecast will focus on the want-based industries of motorcycle, marine and bicycles.

Each weekly episode of Garagecast will be available at www.garagecomposites.com at no charge.