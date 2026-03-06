The New Buyer Funnel: Designing Multi-Session, Omnichannel Experiences That Close

By Mark Overbye

Today’s boat buyer doesn’t simply walk into the showroom, pick a model and drive off. Instead, the buying process for new and used vessels has evolved into a multi-session, multi-device, omnichannel journey.

To win, dealers, OEMs, builders and suppliers need to adapt accordingly. The landscape has evolved, shoppers are still actively engaged, but they’re taking longer and navigating the process more independently than ever.

If your business still treats the funnel as linear (“awareness → showroom visit → quote → close”), you’re missing the opportunity (and risk falling behind). Here’s how to re-architect your sales funnel to better reflect how modern boat buyers behave, and what you can do to thrive when competition stiffens.

1. Recognize how the funnel has changed

In past eras, the buyer’s path was fairly straightforward: a prospect shows up, looks at inventory and makes a decision. Not anymore:

Buyers save listings, monitor price changes and revisit across multiple sessions and devices.

The journey is less predictable and shorter “leads” (traditional form fills) may not signal readiness.

Younger generations entering boating expect intuitive online experiences, mobile-first ease and integrated digital-to-in-person handoffs.

What that means for dealerships and OEMs: simply having a listing and a showroom staff isn’t enough. You must be present, helpful and meaningful across the entire buyer trajectory, from first curiosity until keys are in hand.

2. Map out the buyer journey in “micro-sessions”

Think of the funnel as a series of micro-touchpoints rather than one long step. For each prospect, the stages might look like:

Discovery – browsing boats online late at night, saving favorites. Comparison – revisiting those boats, comparing specs and reading reviews. Engagement – downloading brochures, watching walkthrough videos and interacting via chat. Visit – scheduling an in-person or virtual demo, taking a boat out and asking detailed questions. Decision – discussing financing/ownership details, customizing options and closing the deal. Ownership transition – service regime, accessories upsell and retention for next purchase.

At each stage, the buyer may leave and return several times. The key is: you need to show up at each stage, not just when they walk into the dealership.

3. Build an omnichannel strategy that stays connected

Here are practical moves your business can implement:

Unified digital presence : Ensure your website, mobile listings, social media and apps link seamlessly. Make it easy for prospects to save boats, get alerts on price changes and pick up where they left off.

: Ensure your website, mobile listings, social media and apps link seamlessly. Make it easy for prospects to save boats, get alerts on price changes and pick up where they left off. Lead-less engagement : Since many buyers are researching without converting to leads immediately, offer value without the immediate “please submit your info” barrier. Use content—videos, FAQs and virtual tours to keep them engaged.

: Since many buyers are researching without converting to leads immediately, offer value without the immediate “please submit your info” barrier. Use content—videos, FAQs and virtual tours to keep them engaged. Nurture via multiple touchpoints : Mix email, SMS/text, social retargeting and phone outreach. A sustained follow-up mindset is critical.

: Mix email, SMS/text, social retargeting and phone outreach. A sustained follow-up mindset is critical. In-store + digital handoffs : If a prospect visits the showroom but doesn’t buy, make sure their digital profile is captured, then serve them tailored content (e.g., “Here’s a 3-minute demo on model X you liked”).

: If a prospect visits the showroom but doesn’t buy, make sure their digital profile is captured, then serve them tailored content (e.g., “Here’s a 3-minute demo on model X you liked”). Track micro-actions: Use your CRM/data system to record saved listings, alerts clicked and walkthroughs watched. These actions help you build a lead score and prioritize who to call.

4. Create content and experiences that match the journey

When prospects aren’t ready to buy, they are still ready to engage, and you want to become their trusted advisor.

Stage-based content Discovery: “5 questions before your first boat purchase” blog, virtual showroom tour. Comparison: Spec comparison sheets, videos of key performance differences and ownership cost calculators. Engagement: Personalized walkthroughs, testimonial videos from owners and invitations to demo events. Visit: Virtual ride-along videos, accessories bundle tours and financing scenario visuals. Decision: Custom build-out visualizer, owner testimonials on decision-making and direct chat with finance. Ownership: Pre-season maintenance guides, referral programs and accessories upsell bundles.

Use mobile-first, multi-device friendly formats : Buyers might browse on their phone late at night, then revisit on desktop at work, then visit your showroom. Your content must adapt, mobile engagement is surging.

: Buyers might browse on their phone late at night, then revisit on desktop at work, then visit your showroom. Your content must adapt, mobile engagement is surging. Make the experience immersive: Virtual demos, AR/360-degree views of boats, interactive build-your-boat tools. These deepen engagement and reduce friction when the buyer is ready to act.

5. Tighten the handoff to showroom and closing

When your digital funnel is running well, you’ll see more showroom visits that are part of a longer process, not the first and only step. To convert effectively:

Schedule smart : If a buyer books a visit, send a personalized itinerary: “Here’s the boat you’ve been comparing, here are three accessories you saved, we’ll run a 15-minute demo on the water.”

: If a buyer books a visit, send a personalized itinerary: “Here’s the boat you’ve been comparing, here are three accessories you saved, we’ll run a 15-minute demo on the water.” Follow up after the visit : Whether they purchase or not, send a thank-you email/text within 24 hours, ask what questions remain and give them a virtual version of the boat they saw.

: Whether they purchase or not, send a thank-you email/text within 24 hours, ask what questions remain and give them a virtual version of the boat they saw. Keep momentum : If they leave without buying, don’t let the lead go cold. Trigger a “next-step” nurture: “We’ve reserved that model you like for you for 10 days; meanwhile, here’s a video of the optional package you considered.”

: If they leave without buying, don’t let the lead go cold. Trigger a “next-step” nurture: “We’ve reserved that model you like for you for 10 days; meanwhile, here’s a video of the optional package you considered.” Bridge online and offline data : When the customer visits the lot, bring their digital profile into the conversation (“I see you saved this model last week, and you liked the optional tower-speaker package. Let’s walk through it together.”).

: When the customer visits the lot, bring their digital profile into the conversation (“I see you saved this model last week, and you liked the optional tower-speaker package. Let’s walk through it together.”). Make closing easy: Provide transparent ownership-cost calculators, flexible financing illustrations and let them compare options on-site or virtually. The easier the comparison, the faster the decision.

6. Measure and iterate your funnel

You can’t manage what you don’t measure. Some KPI suggestions:

Percentage of website visitors who save a listing.

Number of sessions per lead before showroom visit.

Time from first digital interaction to showroom visit.

Follow-up contact rate within 24 hours.

Conversion rate of showroom visitors who had pre-visit digital engagement vs. walk-ins.

Drop-off points: where buyers fall out of your funnel.

Using those metrics to identify bottlenecks. For example, if many visitors save listings but few visit the showroom, address the “visit” stage with incentives or better scheduling. If showroom visits spike but close rate lags, tighten the closing handoff and ownership-cost communication.

7. Key takeaways for dealers, OEMs, builders and suppliers

Recognize that today’s buyer behaves more like a home-buyer: multiple sessions, multiple devices and extended timelines.

Build an omnichannel funnel: digital engagement must feed the showroom, and showroom visits must feed post-sale retention.

Craft content and touchpoints for each stage of the journey, not just the final purchase.

Ensure your CRM and follow-up culture capture micro-actions and stay top-of-mind across the journey.

Close the loop with data: measure your funnel, iterate quickly and refine handoffs.

The new buyer is more deliberate, more digitally savvy and often more time-sensitive, yet paradoxically slower. That means your advantage lies in being present, helpful, consistent and human across their full journey. When your business shifts the mindset from “let’s get the sale now” to “let’s support the buyer until they’re ready,” you’ll not only capture more deals, but build stronger relationships and repeat customers.

The funnel hasn’t died, it’s matured. Dealers, OEMs and builders who embrace that maturity will thrive.

Start today: map your current buyer journey, identify one micro-stage you’re losing prospects in and deploy one new digital and human touchpoint this month.

Mark Overbye is the CEO of Anthem Marine.